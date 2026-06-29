“When I was in Washington, I completely tore my whole ankle apart,” Northam said. “So I had to get surgery and take a year off from playing.”

The road to recovery is already intimidating, but when it is as serious a surgery as the one Northam had — and when you are an ocean away from home — it makes it all the more mentally draining.

Instead of having the helping hands of family members to assist with getting around and taking on and off braces, Northam had to rely on herself and her school’s athletic training staff.

Although Northam is still playing, she does need another surgery to fully repair her ankle. She is confident this injury will not affect her journey after she completes her degree.

“I would love to stay here (in the U.S.) and get a job, but I also would love to go and play overseas,” Northam said. “I'd love to just travel and play basketball. That would be the main plan.”

Northam said she wants to be a physical education teacher after her playing career is over. It would combine her passion for teaching and staying active.

These opportunities and goals are achievable for Northam because she decided to come to the U.S. to play collegiate basketball.

A commonality between Carrera and Northam’s journey to the U.S. is the jarring experience they had traveling to the U.S. solo.

“Packing my whole life up in two suitcases and then saying bye to everyone to go to a completely different country that I've never been to before was definitely scary,” Northam said.