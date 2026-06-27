A San Diego resident who had seen what Bonvicini did up the coast at Long Beach State, Barnes jumped at the chance to join Bonvicini in Tucson.

“I did not have a lot of big offers,” Barnes said. “I was very undersized and under recruited, and I didn't play all the AAU and stuff. We just didn't really have a lot of that in San Diego. The other thing was that she really believed in me and thought I could be really good, so that also attracted me.”

They hit it off quickly. Barnes said she found out at one point that Bonvicini had the same birthday as her mother and that both women were Italian.

“There’s a lot of similarities in the way they approach things,” Barnes said.

It wasn’t long before Barnes grew into the player Bonvicini expected. Barnes averaged 15.5 points and 7.8 rebounds as a freshman in 1994-95, and most of her stats jumped in efficiency and output every season, no matter what defenses threw at her.

The Wildcats grew with her, winning the 1996 WNIT with a strong core of sophomores, then making their first-ever NCAA Tournament appearance during Barnes’ junior year of 1996-97.

UA then broke through to the Sweet 16 during Barnes’ senior year of 1997-98, when Barnes became the Pac-10’s Player of the Year and a third-team AP All-American.

In all, with Barnes, the Wildcats made a leap from 11-19 in 1994-95 to a team that averaged 22.7 wins over the next three seasons. It helped that the build came in the 1990s and not the 2020s.

The core stuck around.