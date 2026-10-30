8. Louisville: The Cardinals possess the No. 2-ranked transfer class in the country (behind St. John's) with Oregon point guard Jackson Shelstad, Kansas big man Flory Bidunga, Arkansas wing Karter Knox and Iowa forward Alvaro Folgueiras. If Seth Trimble (North Carolina) remains eligible, coach Pat Kelsey will have everything needed for a deep run in March.

9. Arkansas: As usual, coach John Calipari landed a stellar freshman class with four five-star prospects, including the No. 1 wing in the country, Jordan Smith. But anyone who watched the Razorbacks last season knows defense was not a priority. Unless that changes, the Hogs won't reach their lofty potential.

10. Texas: Could this be the year Sean Miller finally reaches the Final Four? His incoming class of recruits and transfers is one of the best in the land, with guards Isaiah Johnson (Colorado) and Mikey Lewis (Saint Mary’s) and forward David Punch (TCU). If the Longhorns are healthy, there are no excuses.

11. Gonzaga: With Davis Fogle, Braden Huff and Massamba Diop, the Zags possess a frontline that compares favorably to those at Arizona and Florida. The backcourt? Who knows. Coach Mark Few has several gifted players awaiting clearance from the court system. If the legal outcomes are unfriendly, the journey through the rebuilt Pac-12 could prove arduous.

12. St. John’s: Another school with major unresolved eligibility issues, although Baylor transfer Tounde Yessoufou is set to play and could have a massive impact. And unlike the other 364 schools in Division I, the Red Storm have Rick Pitino.