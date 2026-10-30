Projecting the fate of basketball teams across the Division I landscape, extraordinarily difficult in the transfer portal era, is more challenging by an order of magnitude this fall because of unresolved eligibility lawsuits.
Days before the 2026-27 season openers, the coaches don't even know who's playing and who's sitting in the aftermath of the NCAA's controversial five-for-five ruling in the spring.
"We have a court system in the U.S. and that's going to impact our game this year," Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd said last week at the Big 12's preseason media event. "You just wish cooler heads would prevail, and give these kids the opportunity they deserve."
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Well, sure, but college basketball has never been a place for cool heads, logical decisions and thoughtful strategy.
As a result, we're left to guess at the roster composition for myriad preseason favorites that are awaiting final decisions from the courts.
Alas, onward and upward.
Here's my preseason Associated Press ballot:
1. Florida: An easy call given the loaded list of returnees and coach Todd Golden's deft touch. The frontcourt is sublime with Alex Condon, Thomas Haugh and Rueben Chinyelu, and the backcourt should be one of the best in the SEC. If they stay healthy, the 2025 national champs could make it two titles in three years.
2. Illinois: Despite the departure of star point guard Keaton Wagler, the Illini were not one-hit wonders with their run to the Final Four. Guard Andrej Stojakovic and forward David Mirkovic lead a veteran core that adds Providence transfer Stefan Vaaks.
3. Duke: Proven playmakers, elite recruits and one superstar transfer, John Blackwell (from Wisconsin), form what should be another title contender for coach Jon Scheyer. (Note: These rankings are specific to the regular season and not based on teams finding new and preposterous ways to blow leads in the NCAA Tournament.)
4. UConn: Yes, the Huskies were hit hard by attrition with the departures of Tarris Reed and Alex Karaban and with Solo Ball taking a medical redshirt. But the most important piece is back: coach Dan Hurley. Add guards Silas Demary and Braylon Mullins, and we're quite confident the sum will exceed the parts.
5. Tennessee: With an elite transfer class that includes VCU's Terrence Hill, Wake Forest’s Juke Harris and Notre Dame’s Jalen Haralson — it might be the best in the land — the Volunteers are set for another commendable but fruitless attempt to become a basketball school.
6. Michigan State: The return of star guard Jeremy Fears cemented Michigan State’s status as a Big Ten favorite alongside Illinois. Whether the Spartans return to the Final Four for the first time since 2019 depends on the production level from everyone else.
7. Arizona: The Wildcats might have the best frontline west of Gainesville, Florida, with Ivan Kharchenkov, Motiejus Krivas and RJ Godfrey, the Clemson transfer whose eligibility remains uncertain. But for the Wildcats to replicate their 2025-26 success, the unproven backcourt must blossom — and Arizona won't have Jaden Bradley to light the path.
8. Louisville: The Cardinals possess the No. 2-ranked transfer class in the country (behind St. John's) with Oregon point guard Jackson Shelstad, Kansas big man Flory Bidunga, Arkansas wing Karter Knox and Iowa forward Alvaro Folgueiras. If Seth Trimble (North Carolina) remains eligible, coach Pat Kelsey will have everything needed for a deep run in March.
9. Arkansas: As usual, coach John Calipari landed a stellar freshman class with four five-star prospects, including the No. 1 wing in the country, Jordan Smith. But anyone who watched the Razorbacks last season knows defense was not a priority. Unless that changes, the Hogs won't reach their lofty potential.
10. Texas: Could this be the year Sean Miller finally reaches the Final Four? His incoming class of recruits and transfers is one of the best in the land, with guards Isaiah Johnson (Colorado) and Mikey Lewis (Saint Mary’s) and forward David Punch (TCU). If the Longhorns are healthy, there are no excuses.
11. Gonzaga: With Davis Fogle, Braden Huff and Massamba Diop, the Zags possess a frontline that compares favorably to those at Arizona and Florida. The backcourt? Who knows. Coach Mark Few has several gifted players awaiting clearance from the court system. If the legal outcomes are unfriendly, the journey through the rebuilt Pac-12 could prove arduous.
12. St. John’s: Another school with major unresolved eligibility issues, although Baylor transfer Tounde Yessoufou is set to play and could have a massive impact. And unlike the other 364 schools in Division I, the Red Storm have Rick Pitino.
13. USC: This placement is based, in part, on Eric Musselman being a Year 3 coach. He led Nevada to the Sweet 16 in his third season in Reno and Arkansas to the Elite Eight in his third season in Fayetteville. Everything is set for success with returnees Rodney Rice, Alijah Arenas and Jacob Cofie, plus blue-chip recruits and a solid collection of transfers.
14. Houston: This is the first time the Cougars have not appeared in the Hotline's preseason top 10 since we-can't-remember-when. Joseph Tugler’s return should spur the harrowing defense, but the offense must be rebuilt around point guard Dedan Thomas, who averaged 15 points for LSU, and returning wings Mercy Miller and Chase McCarty.
15. Vanderbilt: Point guard Tyler Tanner's decision to withdraw from the NBA draft at the deadline was one of the most significant in the country, offering the Commodores a chance to remain relevant. The transfer class features high-scoring former Washington State guard Ace Glass.
16. Nebraska: Many of the low-profile players who led the Cornhuskers to their greatest season are returning, with leading scorer Pryce Sandfort atop that list. But how will everyone associated with the program manage the expectations that are present in Lincoln for the first time in forever?
17. Alabama: Coach Nate Oats has proven adept at assimilating disparate parts rapidly. Combine returnee Aden Holloway with uber-recruit Jaxson Richardson and transfer Drew Fielder (Boise State), and the Crimson Tide has a core that can flourish.
18. Miami: The momentum continues for second-year coach Jai Lucas, who led the Hurricanes to 26 wins in his rookie year and landed two top transfers in Georgia center Somto Cyril and Villanova guard Acaden Lewis.
19. Virginia: The Cavaliers possess the NIL game necessary to compete for elite talent and a top-tier position in the ACC. Leading scorer Thijs De Ridder is returning. Add UC Irvine transfer Jurian Dixon, and coach Ryan Odom has a conference title contender.
20. Michigan: Coach Dusty May's departure to the NBA was one of several offseason gut punches the 2026 national champions were forced to absorb. (They also lost star recruit Brandon McCoy to a season-ending injury.) Defending a title is never easy. In Michigan's case, it will be brutally difficult.
21. Kansas: The decision to accept Purdue transfer Trey Kaufman-Renn, who was drafted and played in the NBA summer league, was deplorable. (His eligibility isn't guaranteed.) The basketball gods will render judgment, and it won't be pleasant for the Jayhawks. Not for nothing: Although Kaufman-Renn's return doesn't technically violate Big 12 rules, it violates the spirit of the August decision to ban professionals.
22. Saint Louis: Most of the key pieces to coach Josh Schertz's 29-win machine are back. (So, too, is Schertz.) St. John’s and Gonzaga should be the best of the non-football schools next season, with the Billikens No. 3.
23. North Carolina: Michael Malone is a first-rate coach whose adjustment to the college game could take two months. That leaves three for the Tar Heels to excel.
24. Iowa: There’s a case for Ben McCollum as the top NCAA Tournament coach in the sport not named Dan Hurley, but these rankings are based on the regular season. And without court maestro Bennett Stirtz, the Hawkeyes might encounter a few potholes.
25. VCU: The Atlantic 10 could be the best of the mid-major conferences, with VCU and Saint Louis leading the charge to relevance.
Also considered: BYU, Indiana, Iowa State, Kentucky, Miami (Ohio), Missouri, New Mexico, Ohio State, Purdue, San Diego State, Santa Clara, Syracuse, TCU, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, UCLA, Utah State, Villanova and Wisconsin.
Contact Jon Wilner at wilnerhotline@bayareanewsgroup.com. On X (Twitter): @wilnerhotline