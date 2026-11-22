Big 12: Utah and Texas Tech. Don't be surprised if Texas Tech jumps BYU in the CFP rankings. The Cougars did not look like a playoff team during their escape from Kansas.

Big Ten: Oregon and Indiana. It sure seems like there are two at-large bids for the Big Ten and Big 12 to fight over. Either each conference gets one or the Big 12 grabs both, leaving the Big Ten with only its champion headed to the CFP.

SEC: Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee and Texas. The four best teams in what the selection committee clearly views as the nation's toughest conference are in if they win their finales.

Independents: Notre Dame. As long as the sixth-ranked Irish handle Syracuse next weekend, they are a lock for one of the seven at-large bids.

Group of Six: Boise State. The 17th-ranked Broncos will have competition from UTSA (American) and potentially New Mexico (Mountain West).

3. Boise State melts down

On a day packed with drama and surprises, nothing was more baffling than Boise State's clock mismanagement in the final minute of what became a 22-20 loss to San Diego State.

With 1:42 remaining and SDSU out of timeouts, the Broncos held a one-point lead and faced third down from midfield. Instead of running the ball, they threw a pass that was completed short of the first-down marker near the sideline. The receiver went out of bounds, resulting in a stoppage of the clock.

They lined up for fourth down but presumably hoped to draw the Aztecs offside. And if SDSU didn't jump, Boise State could have punted, forcing the Aztecs to cover 60 or 70 yards (no timeouts) to move into field goal range.