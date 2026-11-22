Reaction to Week 12 developments on the field ...
1. Bad day for the Big Ten
Week 12 was not loaded with premier matchups, at least not to the level produced in the first half of November. Nor did it carry the intrigue that awaits next weekend with all the rivalry games.
But goodness, did Saturday deliver some pulsating finishes.
There were six overtime games, the highest single-day total since Sept. 2022, according to ESPN.
Two of those six ended within 10 minutes of each other. Both were upsets, and both came courtesy of the Big Ten.
At 5:13 p.m., eighth-ranked Indiana missed a field goal in the first overtime period and lost, 27-24, at Washington.
At 5:23 p.m., Michigan scored in the third overtime period to topple fourth-ranked UCLA by an 18-16 margin.
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Those stunners, combined with Ohio State's loss at Nebraska and Oregon's win at Michigan State (on Friday), injected a full dose of mayhem into the Big Ten race — and by extension, the College Football Playoff chase.
The following four teams are alive, with their conference records:
UCLA: 7-1
Indiana: 6-2
Iowa: 6-2
Oregon: 6-2
Here's a cheat sheet:
If the Bruins lose to USC next weekend — keep in mind: their quarterback, Ty Dieffenbach, was injured Saturday — and the other three contenders win, there will be a four-team tie for first place.
In that situation, Oregon would advance to the conference championship, UCLA would be eliminated, and the Indiana-Iowa tiebreaker would hinge on the results of other games.
If UCLA wins and Oregon wins, both would advance — and the championship would feature a rematch of the Bruins' two-point victory in Eugene in October.
If UCLA wins and Oregon loses, the Bruins probably would play Iowa.
In other words, it's chaos ... and that's just how we like it.
It's not how the Big Ten likes it, however.
The losses by UCLA, Indiana and Ohio State increased the potential for the CFP nightmare scenario — one paltry bid for the conference — to become reality.
UCLA isn't a lock with two losses because of its soft schedule.
The same goes for Indiana and Iowa.
Meanwhile, Oregon's prospects for a playoff berth are tenuous unless the three-loss Ducks win the conference title.
The Big Ten's wobbly position was not on our bingo card for the 2026 season.
2. Our CFP projections
With one Saturday remaining in the regular season, plus championship weekend, eight teams are close to clinching bids to the CFP so long as they don’t crater: Alabama, Georgia, Miami, Notre Dame, Tennessee, Texas, Utah and Wake Forest.
Here are the Hotline’s current CFP bid projections ahead of the fourth set of rankings (Tuesday):
ACC: Miami and Wake Forest. The Demon Deacons must beat Duke in the finale to secure a playoff bid (regardless of the outcome of the ACC championship game). It's arguably the biggest game in school history, and ESPN's iconic 'College GameDay' will be there.
Big 12: Utah and Texas Tech. Don't be surprised if Texas Tech jumps BYU in the CFP rankings. The Cougars did not look like a playoff team during their escape from Kansas.
Big Ten: Oregon and Indiana. It sure seems like there are two at-large bids for the Big Ten and Big 12 to fight over. Either each conference gets one or the Big 12 grabs both, leaving the Big Ten with only its champion headed to the CFP.
SEC: Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee and Texas. The four best teams in what the selection committee clearly views as the nation's toughest conference are in if they win their finales.
Independents: Notre Dame. As long as the sixth-ranked Irish handle Syracuse next weekend, they are a lock for one of the seven at-large bids.
Group of Six: Boise State. The 17th-ranked Broncos will have competition from UTSA (American) and potentially New Mexico (Mountain West).
3. Boise State melts down
On a day packed with drama and surprises, nothing was more baffling than Boise State's clock mismanagement in the final minute of what became a 22-20 loss to San Diego State.
With 1:42 remaining and SDSU out of timeouts, the Broncos held a one-point lead and faced third down from midfield. Instead of running the ball, they threw a pass that was completed short of the first-down marker near the sideline. The receiver went out of bounds, resulting in a stoppage of the clock.
They lined up for fourth down but presumably hoped to draw the Aztecs offside. And if SDSU didn't jump, Boise State could have punted, forcing the Aztecs to cover 60 or 70 yards (no timeouts) to move into field goal range.
Instead, the Broncos snapped the ball on fourth down, and quarterback Maddux Madsen was tackled near the line of scrimmage.
The Aztecs took over at their 46-yard line with 1:31 remaining and quickly moved into position for a game-winning field goal.
It's one thing to be aggressive. It's another to be reckless, and Boise State was the latter.
It did not cost the Broncos a spot in the Pac-12 championship game — they locked that up last week and will host the Aztecs on Dec. 4.
Will the loss cost them a spot in the College Football Playoff?
We suspect the Broncos will receive the Group of Six bid if they beat Colorado State next weekend and then win the Pac-12 title.
But the path is far more treacherous than it needed to be, thanks to a series of mystifying clock management decisions by coach Spencer Danielson.
4. Hot Seat status
The coaching carousel has been slow to spin thus far. Of the 67 schools in the power conferences, only Florida State, NC State, Maryland and Baylor have moved forward with terminations.
This time next week, the carousel will gain speed.
At least two blue-blood schools, USC and Michigan, could fire Lincoln Riley and Kyle Whittingham, respectively.
The Trojans will miss the playoff once again despite being one of the few Big Ten contenders that kept its quarterback healthy throughout the season.
As for Michigan, well, the Whittingham marriage is simply not working. That's clear to anyone paying cursory attention.
A few non-blue bloods may issue termination papers, as well.
Cal is on the list of schools to watch. First-year coach Tosh Lupoi inherited a seven-win team with a talented returning quarterback, Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, but has driven the Bears into the gutter.
TCU's Sonny Dykes and Cincinnati's Scott Satterfield are on fragile ground, too.
And so, it seems, is Colorado's Deion Sanders. The Buffaloes will miss the postseason for the second consecutive year and are basically as irrelevant with Sanders as they were before he arrived.
Don't be surprised if rumors surface that Clemson will part ways with Dabo Swinney, who has two national championships and is headed to the Hall of Fame.
We're skeptical the Tigers cut loose their legend.
To those names, add a few more. We can't identify them at this point, but there are typically a few surprises in December.
5. Heisman race, updated (and narrowed)
With one week left in the regular season, plus Championship Weekend, the Heisman Trophy race has tightened.
Ballots are due Dec. 7, the day after CFP selections and bowl announcements.
Our ballot as of now:
1. Ohio State WR Jeremiah Smith. The Buckeyes aren't heading to the CFP. No matter, Colorado's Travis Hunter won the Heisman two years ago and didn't have a playoff bid to show for his efforts. Smith is the nation's best player, and it isn't particularly close.
2. Wake Forest QB Gio Lopez. The North Carolina transfer's impact on the Demon Deacons is comparable to the effect Diego Pavia had on Vanderbilt last season.
3. Utah QB Devon Dampier. All he does, week after week, is make winning plays in big moments for the nation's only undefeated team.
4. Georgia QB Gunner Stockton: There is something to be said for being the most important player on the best team in the toughest conference.
5. Miami QB Darian Mensah. Mr. Efficiency threw two interceptions Saturday in the victory over Virginia Tech, bringing his season total to ... four. Meanwhile, he has 29 touchdown passes.
Contact Jon Wilner at wilnerhotline@bayareanewsgroup.com. On X (Twitter): @wilnerhotline