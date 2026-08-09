If we presume the Big Ten and SEC split 16 bids — they have averaged eight (combined) under the 12-team format — then assign six to the ACC and Big 12 and one to Notre Dame, that leaves exactly zero at-large spots for the Group of Six.

But if the prospect of greater access is merely a tease, the impact of expansion on revenue would be all too real.

The SEC and Big Ten won't agree to expand without confirmation that the additional TV inventory (12 games) will produce a cash windfall that increases the existing financial gap.

Under the terms of the CFP's contract with ESPN, which runs through the 2031 season, each school in the SEC and Big Ten receives approximately $22 million, with the ACC schools taking home $14 million and the Big 12 schools $12 million.

Washington State and Oregon State are allotted $3.6 million (each) based on negotiations in the aftermath of the Pac-12's implosion, but all remaining schools in the Group of Six receive just $1.8 million.

If expansion produces a 25% boost in total CFP media revenue, for example, the vast majority will be funneled to the SEC and Big Ten, thereby creating a greater disparity in annual revenue that can, in turn, be spent on player acquisition — all of which accelerates the existing talent gap.

The sport is flattening at the top, with more teams in the Power Four capable of competing for the national championship. But down below, between the Power Four and the Group of Six, a chasm is forming.

Whatever new revenue enters the pipeline as a result of playoff expansion will only make the competitive landscape more untenable for the bottom tier.