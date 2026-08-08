“How do we come together to make the necessary changes so we can give our athletic directors, coaches and student athletes a system that seems to be more sustainable? It’s not a breakaway. But is there another path … where you have conference-based rules?"

– A clean breakaway.

In the Defcon 1 outcome, the SEC and Big Ten would not only create their own rules but also compete only against themselves: SEC teams vs. SEC teams, Big Ten teams vs. Big Ten teams, with the winners of each conference (potentially) meeting in the postseason.

The obstacles along this road are as steep as the face of El Capitan. For one thing, their network overlords (ESPN for the SEC, Fox for the Big Ten) would not be pleased with the lack of inter-conference competition. Also, the impact on the ACC and Big 12 would be such that politicians, especially at the state level, could get involved.

Neither conference appears ready to make that leap at this point.

“‘Breakaway’ is a word that creates a lot of emotion," Petitti said. "I’ve never heard that anybody doesn’t want to play anybody else."

Looming over everything is the specter of a college football super league.

The PCSA includes an anti-super league provision. But the combination of legislative failure and campus frustration could accelerate the arrival of an endgame that many industry observers believe is inevitable: The formation of a mini-NFL that would generate bajillions of dollars annually and leave the other 90-something schools to compete on a lower tier.