17. Mississippi

No team (anywhere) has a better combination of quarterback and tailback than the Rebels' duo of Trinidad Chambliss and Kewan Lacy. But the severity of the backslide in the post-Lane Kiffin era hinges on the lines of scrimmage — well, the lines of scrimmage and coach Pete Golding displaying the acumen he showed during the playoff run.

18. Boise State

With quarterback Maddux Madsen returning as a third-year starter and an offensive line stouter than many in the power conferences, Boise State enters 2026 as the clear favorite to win the rebuilt Pac-12. But to stay in the playoff conversation, the Broncos probably can't afford a blowout loss at Oregon in the opener — as in 2024, they must be competitive. The Week 2 home date with Memphis will be telling, as well.

19. Houston

Don't be surprised if the Cougars, not BYU or Texas Tech, emerge from the Big 12 muddle with a conference title in hand. Coach Willie Fritz's third year could be his best and includes the stellar quarterback combination of returnee Conner Weigman and freshman Keisean Henderson, the nation's top high school prospect last year.

20. Penn State

It's tough to regard the Nittany Lions as a sleeper pick considering their blue-blood status, but nor are they the top-10 lock we have come to expect. First-year coach Matt Campbell brought many of his top players from Iowa State, including quarterback Rocco Becht. Are they good enough to win consistently in the Big Ten? It will be fascinating to watch.

21. Arizona