For that reason, commissioner Brett Yormark favors doubling the size of the field to 24 teams, a controversial move proposed by the Big Ten but opposed (for now) by the SEC.

"If it stays at 12," Draper said, "it's more top-of-mind when building the (non-conference) schedules. It's a stronger consideration because access is limited.

"Larger access allows you to expand your viewfinder."

For the Big 12, that viewfinder could include playing 10 conference games as a means of increasing schedule strength within a landscape of shrinking opportunities to face SEC and Big Ten opponents.

"(Yormark) introduced that to the coaches and athletic directors in May ... in context around an expanded playoff," Draper said. "Once that discussion concludes, we’ll bring the (10-game conference schedule) concept back to our membership."

For now, the Big 12 exists in wait-and-brace mode: Wait for a decision on CFP expansion — the commissioners have a Dec. 1 deadline to approve changes for the 2027 season — and brace for additional cancellations by scheduled opponents in the SEC, ACC and Big Ten.

In upcoming seasons, Big 12 teams are under contract to face Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Iowa, LSU, Miami, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Oregon, UCLA, Wisconsin and others in the Power Four.

Spread across 16 teams and six or eight years, that lineup isn't quite as stout as it appears.

And it's not nearly as enticing as it was before this recent barrage of cancellations.