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The family of the Arizona State University hockey player who remains on life support after collapsing during an Aug. 20 training exercise is pleading with the Maricopa County Attorney's Office for a criminal investigation.

The request from Matthew Mayich's family attorney comes more than three weeks after he first called out the university for investigating itself and asked administrators to turn the case over to outside law enforcement agencies.

"We have gotten no response," Phoenix lawyer Robert Carey told The Arizona Republic on Sept. 24.

He has accused the university of trying to "whitewash" the circumstances of the near-fatal workout and of repeated policy violations by the coaching staff before, during and after Mayich collapsed.

In his six-page letter to Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell, Carey noted that the ASU Police Department was tasked with investigating the incident. He questioned whether the department can remain impartial as it "answers to the administration."

Carey instead wants Mitchell's office to open its own investigation, take over the evidence in the case and exercise subpoena powers to question those involved.

"The family is not asking you to prejudge anyone," he wrote. "They are asking that the question of criminal responsibility for what happened to their son be answered by someone who does not report to the people who may bear it."

Mayich, 21, collapsed during the first session of a planned three-day workout led by an ex-Green Beret who was invited by the head hockey coach to train the team. He remains incapacitated at Barrow Neurological Institute with zero chance of recovery.