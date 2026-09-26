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Passing for 10,000 yards in college football is not a defining statistic because there have been 167 quarterbacks who have done so. Noah Fifita, at 10,017 yards before Saturday's game at Washington State, is No. 167.

Comparisons? Sean Elliott scored 2,555 points for Arizona, which remains No. 62 on college basketball's career list. Elliott was No. 26 on the list when he left Arizona in 1989.

To get an Elliott-type historical identity, Fifita needs to break into the top 100, which, if he remains healthy, seems fully doable. Hall of Famer Drew Brees of Purdue ranks No. 99 in college football history after throwing for 10,909 yards at Purdue. Fifita should break into the Top 100 by Halloween. That would strengthen his legacy. It would put him ahead of Eli Manning, Ben Roethlisberger, Matt Leinart, Doug Flutie and Caleb Williams.

More important would be for Fifita to surpass Arizona's Bruce Hill, 1973-75, who was the UA's quarterback-of-record in 26 victories, a school record. Fifita had 25 victories entering the Wazzu game.

Some have mistakenly reported that Ortege Jenkins is the UA's career leader in quarterback victories (with 28), but I researched Jenkins' game-by-game performances and his true career victory total is just 11 victories. How can there be confusion between 11 and 28 career victories?