Biehl and outfielder Grace Jenkins also were named to the Big 12’s first team.

Biehl finished the regular season with a career-best .364 batting average and a career-high-tying six home runs. She batted .405 in Big 12 play.

Off the field, Biehl has maintained a 4.00 GPA while majoring in nutritional sciences.

Jenkins has made the most of her lone season at Arizona after transferring from UConn. The senior entered the Big 12 Tournament fourth in the league in RBIs (57). She also batted .328 while slugging 11 home runs and notching more than twice as many walks (24) as strikeouts (11).

Second baseman Sereniti Trice joined Shockey on the All-Defensive team while also earning second-team All-Big 12 recognition. The transfer from Iowa State finished the regular season with a .415 batting average (tied for seventh in the league) while also ranking among the top 10 in hits (68, eighth), runs scored (56, fifth) and triples (four, tied for first).

Defensively, the sophomore was involved in 27 double plays, helping Arizona set the program record for double plays turned in a single season (41 and counting).

Pitcher Jalen Adams and designated player Tele Jennings joined Trice on the Big 12’s second team.

Adams, a senior who transferred from Iowa last year, has been a workhorse for the Wildcats. Adams’ 140⅔ innings pitched ranked fourth in the league entering the Big 12 Tournament. Her 20 wins also ranked fourth. Her 3.38 ERA ranked ninth.