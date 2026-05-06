Arizona softball has produced the Big 12 Player of the Year in back-to-back seasons.
UA senior catcher Sydney Stewart was named the conference’s top player Wednesday. Two-way standout Devyn Netz won the Player of the Year award last year, Arizona’s first in the Big 12.
Several other Wildcats were honored Wednesday, one day before the UA’s Big 12 Tournament quarterfinal matchup against Arizona State. Junior center fielder Regan Shockey was named co-Defensive Player of the Year; senior shortstop Tayler Biehl was named Scholar-Athlete of the Year; and a total of nine UA players were named to the Big 12’s first team, second team, All-Defensive team and All-Freshman team.
Stewart is the seventh conference Player of the Year in UA history. A first-team All-Big 12 selection for the second year in a row, Stewart entered the conference tournament leading the league in on-base percentage (.573), slugging percentage (1.034), OPS (1.607), home runs (20; tied for first), RBIs (76) and walks drawn (41).
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Earlier in the week, Stewart was Portland’s second-round pick in the AUSL Collegiate Draft.
Shockey is the fifth Wildcat to earn a conference Defensive Player of the Year award. The speedster recorded a .992 fielding percentage and did not commit an error in Big 12 play.
Shockey also earned first-team All-Big 12 honors. She entered the Big 12 Tournament batting .440 (fourth in the conference) with 73 hits (second) and 69 runs scored (third). She shared the Defensive Player of the Year award with Kansas shortstop Hailey Cripe.
Biehl and outfielder Grace Jenkins also were named to the Big 12’s first team.
Biehl finished the regular season with a career-best .364 batting average and a career-high-tying six home runs. She batted .405 in Big 12 play.
Off the field, Biehl has maintained a 4.00 GPA while majoring in nutritional sciences.
Jenkins has made the most of her lone season at Arizona after transferring from UConn. The senior entered the Big 12 Tournament fourth in the league in RBIs (57). She also batted .328 while slugging 11 home runs and notching more than twice as many walks (24) as strikeouts (11).
Second baseman Sereniti Trice joined Shockey on the All-Defensive team while also earning second-team All-Big 12 recognition. The transfer from Iowa State finished the regular season with a .415 batting average (tied for seventh in the league) while also ranking among the top 10 in hits (68, eighth), runs scored (56, fifth) and triples (four, tied for first).
Defensively, the sophomore was involved in 27 double plays, helping Arizona set the program record for double plays turned in a single season (41 and counting).
Pitcher Jalen Adams and designated player Tele Jennings joined Trice on the Big 12’s second team.
Adams, a senior who transferred from Iowa last year, has been a workhorse for the Wildcats. Adams’ 140⅔ innings pitched ranked fourth in the league entering the Big 12 Tournament. Her 20 wins also ranked fourth. Her 3.38 ERA ranked ninth.
Jennings, a transfer from San Diego, emerged late in the season as Arizona’s cleanup hitter. The junior batted .451 in conference play with a pair of home runs and 18 RBIs in 51 at-bats.
Pitcher Rylie Holder and first baseman Kez Lucas made the Big 12’s All-Freshman team.
Holder posted an 11-5 record with a 4.64 ERA and four complete games during the regular season. Lucas hit .260 (.314 in conference play) with five home runs in 100 at-bats.
This story will be updated.
Contact sports reporter/columnist Michael Lev at mlev@tucson.com. On X (Twitter): @michaeljlev. On Bluesky: @michaeljlev.bsky.social