Arizona softball standout Sydney Stewart found out where she’ll be playing professionally on Monday.

Stewart, one of 17 college players to receive a “golden ticket” from the Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL) earlier this season, was selected by the Portland Cascade in the league’s collegiate draft.

The Cascade picked Stewart in the second round with the ninth overall selection.

The senior catcher has had two stellar seasons in Tucson since transferring from Washington to Arizona. Stewart has had back-to-back 20-homer campaigns while driving in 144 runs.

After batting .374 as a junior, Stewart is hitting .429 entering Arizona’s Big 12 Tournament quarterfinal matchup against Arizona State on Thursday in Oklahoma City. She leads the conference this season in slugging percentage (1.034), on-base percentage (.573), OPS (1.607), RBIs (76) and walks drawn (41).

Stewart last week was named one of 25 finalists for the USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year Award. She was a second-team NFCA All-American and a first-team All-Big 12 selection last year.

Stewart is the second Wildcat to be drafted by the AUSL in as many years, following two-way standout Devyn Netz.

Tennessee pitcher Karlyn Pickens was selected first overall Monday by the Carolina Blaze. Texas Tech right-hander NiJaree Canady was the second pick, by the Texas Volts.