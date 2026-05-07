Arizona fifth-year senior Matthew Martinez is not scheduled to participate in Senior Night ceremonies before the middle game of the Wildcats’ weekend series vs. Houston.

Martinez walked a year ago — only to subsequently find out he’d have another year of eligibility. That bonus season enabled him to add a different sort of experience to his time as a Wildcat.

A year after going to the College World Series, the Wildcats have fallen on hard times. Injuries have ravaged the roster, and Arizona (17-30, 7-17 Big 12) is no lock to even qualify for the 12-team Big 12 Tournament that starts May 19 in Surprise.

But Martinez has learned that hard times can teach valuable lessons. He was reminded of that by the coach of another UA squad.

“We actually had a team dinner last night, and Tommy Lloyd talked to the team,” Martinez said after Arizona’s 8-6 win over New Mexico State on Wednesday. “He was saying that you probably learn more through this losing season than you did last year being in Omaha.

“You learn a lot more as you're losing because you (have to) figure out ways to get better, you're forced to — because you want to win. I feel like we've learned more this year. It sucks losing, obviously. But I think it's going to be better for these guys in the future, these young guys. We’ve got a lot of young guys on the team, so it's gonna be good for them.”

UA coach Chip Hale remained committed to that youth movement Wednesday, starting five true or redshirt freshmen. They included right-hander Jack Lafflam, who started on the mound and allowed just one hit in four scoreless innings.