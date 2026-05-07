After Sereniti Trice struck out, Stewart flew out to right field on a 2-0 pitch — Brown’s 131st of the game.

“We were in so many situations that I want to keep being in in the rest of the postseason,” Lowe said. “It's how we learn and grow from this that's gonna make us better. ...

"I thought Kez did a great job of starting that inning and putting us in a good place to win a ballgame. And ... put us in a position with, quite frankly, our hottest hitter at the plate. I trust that she's going to execute in every single moment after this. She still put a good swing on it; we hit it right to somebody.

"Being able to put those swings on it from the get-go is going to be important once we start postseason."

Arizona heads into the NCAA Tournament in a rare offensive slump. The Big 12’s second-best hitting team during the regular season has scored just four runs in its past three games. The Wildcats average 7.3 runs per contest.

Their lone run Thursday came on Grace Jenkins’ solo homer to left-center in the fourth inning. Jenkins’ 12th home run of the season tied the score at 1-1.

Playing in Oklahoma City — site of the Women’s College World Series — has “always been a dream” for Jenkins, she said.

“And it wasn't even just the 5-year-old dream in me. It was the 20-year-old dream,” said Jenkins, who spent her first three seasons at UConn. “To be able to transfer here and put the Block A on my chest, it's just a dream within itself.

“I think our mission isn't over yet. I really want to be here in a couple weeks.”