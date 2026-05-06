Big 12 Softball Tournament schedule

All games will be played at OGE Energy Field at Devon Park in Oklahoma City and streamed on ESPN+, with Saturday's championship game on ESPN.

Quarterfinals (Thursday)

9 a.m., Game 1: No. 4 UCF vs. No. 5 Kansas

11:30 a.m., Game 2: No. 1 Texas Tech vs. No. 8 Baylor

3 p.m., Game 3: No. 2 Oklahoma State vs. No. 7 Utah

5:30 p.m., Game 4: No. 3 Arizona vs. No. 6 Arizona State

Semifinals (Friday)

1 p.m., Game 5: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2

5 p.m., Game 6: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4

Championship (Saturday)

9 a.m., Game 7: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6