Junior outfielder Tele Jennings’ path to the Wildcats’ cleanup hitter was a long one — but is proving to be worth the wait.
The transfer from San Diego wasn’t a regular starter until March 27 at Baylor, but now she hits behind All-American senior utility Sydney Stewart.
“Hitting behind Stew, she’s one of the best there's in the country right now, so it's like, it pushes you to step up and you can be better, too," Jennings said. "Hitting behind her is not a small feat by any means, but it's just an opportunity to be lucky. Like, I went from San Diego to here and I'm just grateful to be on same team as Syd Stew, so the fact I get to hit behind her is mind blowing.”
Jennings took over the fourth spot in the batting order starting with their series at LSU on April 10. She has mainly started at designated player, occasionally lining up at right field.
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Jennings transferred to Arizona in 2025 after two seasons at San Diego, where she played in 90 games, starting in 80, for the Toreros. She is from San Pedro, Calif., in the Los Angeles area.
She hit .239 with 35 runs, 20 doubles, three home runs and 29 RBIs at USD.
This season she is hitting .292 in 22 games, 15 started, with five doubles, a home run, nine RBIs, a .458 slugging percentage and a .333 on-base percentage.
“The most important part of her progression has been staying the course in the beginning of the season,” said UA head coach Caitlin Lowe. “I think a lot of people would have tanked at the beginning of the season, mentally, just feeling like ‘I'm not getting my opportunity,’ but she didn’t, she stayed the course and she got better as the season went on.”
No. 3 seed Arizona (35-15, 16-8 Big 12) faces No. 6 seed ASU (38-16, 11-13) in the quarterfinals of the single-elimination Big 12 Tournament on Thursday. Jennings only played one game of the regular-season ASU series.
UA’s bats went silent in its series loss to Utah over the weekend — well, except for Stewart — but Jennings drove in two runs. She led the team in RBIs on Friday and was second on the team in RBIs in the series behind Stewart’s four.
“I just want to say, I'm really proud of Tele for really owning that four spot," Stewart said. "It's not easy to have a person in front of you walked all the time because it can be like a message, you know? And I feel like she had chip on her shoulder and she just really took that into account and did a really good job.”
When Jennings is on deck and sees Stewart being walked she thinks “ugh, not again.” “But I wouldn't want to pitch to Stew either,” Jennings said. “Whatever I could do for my teammates, like they're going to walk her, so just a little chip on my shoulder, take it a little personal and then go do what I gotta do.”
Jennings said her teammates and coaches have been crucial to her success.
“The environment I'm in has been really instrumental to where I am today, the girls who are putting extra work, pushing others to do extra work, also,” Jennings said. “And then everyone's just cheering for each other, so it's just a great space.”
Jennings’ sister, Tiare, won four national championships at Oklahoma and was 2021 NFCA Freshman of the Year. Her cousin Keilani Jennings played softball at UC Santa Barbara and another cousin, Keanu Hill, played football at Tulsa.
She said her family’s athletic background helps her a lot, like when she is struggling mentally, she texts her sister.
“She has so much words of wisdom for me,” Jennings said. “Our family is very much put our head down and work and doesn't expect anything, so you have to work for it. So go after it and each day is a new day.
“Just keep going.”
UA-ASU rivalry, Round 4
Arizona will look to continue its recent success against the Sun Devils.
The Wildcats won the regular-season series against ASU in late March, taking the last two games 9-8 and 6-4 after the Sun Devils won Game 1 16-5 in five innings.
Arizona has won eight of the last 10 against ASU, though six of those eight wins have come in Tucson, in the Big 12 series this year, the Pac-12 series in 2024 and the Pac-12 Tournament in 2023.
According to UA, the Wildcats lead the series 109-63-1, but ASU says the advantage is 120-111.
What can Brown do for you
Arizona figures to face ASU senior ace Kenzie Brown, though it has had success against her before.
The Wildcats put five earned runs against her in the series in Tucson, tied for the second most she gave up to a team in Big 12 play. She also got dinged for five runs against Texas Tech, and Utah scored seven earned runs on her in one game.
Portland Cascade picked Brown in the third round of the AUSL Draft. They picked Stewart in the second round with the ninth overall selection.
Salpointe Catholic alumnae Tairia Flowers is the Cascade’s head coach.
In the rankings
Arizona remained No. 20 in the USA Softball rankings. The Wildcats remained at No. 20 in the NFCA coaches’ poll, fell two spots to 20th in D1 Softball’s rankings and dropped four spots to No. 24 according to Softball America.
As of Tuesday afternoon, Arizona was No. 19 in the RPI, the same spot it was in heading into the Utah series. ASU is 25th in the USA Softball rankings and No. 24 in the RPI.