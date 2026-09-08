After a decade with the Tucson Roadrunners, team president Bob Hoffman is stepping down ahead of the 2026-27 season, the Roadrunners announced Wednesday.
Hoffman will stay on with the team as a special advisor.
Effective Oct. 1, Rob Mattina, the Roadrunners’ vice president of marketing, will take over as interim president.
“I have loved every minute of my time with the Roadrunners and am proud to call Tucson home for myself and my family,” Hoffman said in a press release. “It has been an honor to serve as the leader of this organization, and I am proud of the work done over the past decade and the lives the Roadrunners have impacted in Southern Arizona. The franchise is in a position of tremendous strength, and while I am stepping away from daily operations, I look forward to supporting our staff in an advisory capacity. The momentum is real, and I am excited to support the continued success and growth of the Roadrunners.”
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The Roadrunners will kick off their new season on Oct. 3 against the Colorado Eagles at the Tucson Convention Center.
Earlier this spring, the Roadrunners were granted a lease extension, allowing them to play at the TCC until the 2027-28 season.
“We have created and nurtured so many great fans in Southern Arizona for over more than a decade,” Hoffman said in a statement after the lease extension. “And we are thrilled to continue the legacy and tradition.”
Hoffman joined the Roadrunners ahead of their inaugural season in 2016, and helped the team reach “significant growth and historic milestones throughout each season,” according to the Roadrunners.
“We want to thank Bob for 10 years of tireless dedication, vision and leadership,” said Alex Meruelo Jr., the governor of the Roadrunners in Wednesday’s press release. “Bob has set a strong foundation for continued growth for this franchise, and we are extremely optimistic about the future of this Club. We are fully confident that Rob will provide the leadership needed during this transition period as we continue to be good stewards of this community and create core memories.”
Contact Elvia Verdugo at everdugo@tucson.com. A journalism and history graduate from the University of Arizona, she shares stories highlighting what makes Tucson and its community special.