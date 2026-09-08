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After a decade with the Tucson Roadrunners, team president Bob Hoffman is stepping down ahead of the 2026-27 season, the Roadrunners announced Wednesday.

Hoffman will stay on with the team as a special advisor.

Effective Oct. 1, Rob Mattina, the Roadrunners’ vice president of marketing, will take over as interim president.

“I have loved every minute of my time with the Roadrunners and am proud to call Tucson home for myself and my family,” Hoffman said in a press release. “It has been an honor to serve as the leader of this organization, and I am proud of the work done over the past decade and the lives the Roadrunners have impacted in Southern Arizona. The franchise is in a position of tremendous strength, and while I am stepping away from daily operations, I look forward to supporting our staff in an advisory capacity. The momentum is real, and I am excited to support the continued success and growth of the Roadrunners.”

The Roadrunners will kick off their new season on Oct. 3 against the Colorado Eagles at the Tucson Convention Center.

Earlier this spring, the Roadrunners were granted a lease extension, allowing them to play at the TCC until the 2027-28 season.

“We have created and nurtured so many great fans in Southern Arizona for over more than a decade,” Hoffman said in a statement after the lease extension. “And we are thrilled to continue the legacy and tradition.”