“The Wildcats have been forced to play most of their ‘home’ games in Tempe the past two seasons because of the unavailability of a rink in Tucson,” the Arizona Daily Star wrote in July 1981. “They played two games at the Community Center last season and averaged more than 3,000 fans per game.”

The Icecats, now the Wildcats, have played at the arena since the early ‘80s. (That will change in the coming years, but more on that next week.)

The Tucson Gila Monsters, a minor league hockey team in the West Coast Hockey League, also played at the arena from 1997-98. They only played 21 games before disbanding.

However, the biggest hockey development at the TCC would come in May 2016 when the city council agreed to a 10-year deal to bring the Arizona Coyotes’ minor league hockey team to Tucson.

The American Hockey League team got its name a month later: the Tucson Roadrunners.

The Roadrunners held their home opener on Oct. 28, 2016, to a large and excited crowd of Tucsonans (and Phoenicians) at the TCC.

The Roadrunners have played there ever since.

In April of this year, the Roadrunners extended their lease with the TCC for the 2027-28 season.

“We are excited to officially extend our lease with our partners at the City of Tucson, Rio Nuevo and Legends Global,” Tucson Roadrunners President Bob Hoffman said in a statement. “More than 140,000 fans have come through the doors at Tucson Arena this season, and over the franchise’s 10 years, that total number is close to 1.25 million.”