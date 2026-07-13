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LOS ANGELES — When the weekend began, the Diamondbacks did not look like a team ready to break out against perhaps the best team in baseball. Their offense had been quiet and their pitching inconsistent, and they felt like a team likely to stumble first into the All-Star break and then into the trade deadline.

Instead, after completing a three-game sweep of the Los Angeles Dodgers with a 5-3 victory on Sunday, the Diamondbacks have reversed the vibes around their club, creating some tangible reason for hope heading into the second half.

“It happened because we played good baseball,” manager Torey Lovullo said. “We did the things we’re supposed to do, that we’re capable of doing, and that’s what I told them. I got them together to talk about what this series meant to this team and I have every reason to believe we can continue doing this in the second half.”

Just last week, the Diamondbacks had fallen to two games under .500 and were trending toward being sellers at the deadline. Suddenly, they have won four in a row and will head into the break 2½ games back of the third and final wild-card spot in the National League. They are 49-47.

“You try to stay even keel, but a four-game win streak, especially against division rivals and a team that we struggle against normally, is always bigger,” closer Paul Sewald said. “You can’t lie about it. And every game matters a lot before August 3 (trade deadline). We’re excited. A four-game win streak is fantastic.”