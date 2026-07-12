“We don’t have any evidence to show this,” Fitzgerald said, “but I do believe that there is something to it where if you are deploying it like a chip at a blackjack table and you’re wrong, when you want to freely challenge or not challenge moving forward, negative feedback on your challenges, I think, has an impact. …

“In a world where we’re all robots, that’s easier to do. When the leverage swing is large enough, you should just fire, fire, fire. But I think if you take that approach and you run through a stretch of time where you’re incorrect quite often, it’s going to impact your willingness (to challenge again in the future).”

Not everyone is crazy about ABS — ironically, that includes Perdomo.

“I liked the old way,” Perdomo said. “I liked that identity of the game.”

Prefacing his comments by saying he was not upset and isn’t complaining, Perdomo is not a fan of how things have changed. He believes that in previous years, pitches that barely grazed the edges of the zone — and were moving off the plate as they approached the catcher — were rarely called strikes. Now, he says, they are.

“You feel like you have to sometimes change your approach at the plate,” he said, “and swing at pitches you wouldn’t swing at before.”

Across the clubhouse, Gallen offered a pitcher’s perspective on the ABS — and, like Perdomo, he sounded as if he liked things the way they used to be. He noted that the league-wide walk rate is up — from 8.4% last year to 9% this year — and that hitters are swinging less often. He thinks most of the 50/50 calls on the edges are going in the hitters’ favor.