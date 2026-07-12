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After his playing career ended at Canyon del Oro High School, Francisco Rivero Jr. had two possible options.

One was to enroll at the University of Arizona, with whom he signed in November.

The other was to begin his professional baseball career if an MLB team decided to draft him.

The latter scenario happened Sunday. The Washington Nationals picked Rivero in the 15th round of the MLB Draft. He is planning to sign with the Nationals, his father, Francisco Sr., told the Star.

Rivero had two stellar seasons at CDO, batting .467 with 14 home runs and 74 RBIs in 195 at-bats.

A former Sunnyside Little League standout, Rivero had hoped to become eligible for international amateur free agency by spending two years at a baseball academy in his native Venezuela. But MLB ruled that he wasn’t eligible, leading to a move back to Tucson.

With Rivero heading to the Nats, Arizona will enter 2026-27 with three catchers: returning starter Beau Sylvester; rising sophomore Joe Forbes; and Pima Community College transfer Cooper Kruk, who prepped at Catalina Foothills.

The UA also risks losing three of its transfer pitchers: right-handers Garrett Ahern (Grand Canyon), McCarty English (Southern Mississippi) and Collin Cobb (Williston State College). The three were taken in the 16th and 17th rounds.

Another of Arizona’s high school signees, right-hander Jack Byers of Artesia, New Mexico, also was picked in the 17th round.