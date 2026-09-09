4A

Somerton (0-2) at Amphitheater (0-2)

Location: 125 W. Yavapai Road

Notable: Amphi’s only win last year that did not come via forfeit was a 15-7 victory at Somerton, just south of Yuma. The Toros are in just their second-ever season of varsity football competition and are still on the hunt for the program’s first victory. The Panthers have found the end zone once in each of their games, both losses.

No. 11 Waddell ALA - West Foothills (1-1) at No. 2 Mica Mountain (2-0)

Location: 10800 E. Valencia Road

Notable: ALA - West Foothills snapped Mica Mountain’s 16-game winning streak fresh off the program’s first 4A State Championship in 2024, beating the Thunderbolts 21-14 in Waddell in Week 3 of last season. Mica lost the following week again to Sunnyside and has not lost since, winning 12 straight. The Bolts have also not surrendered a touchdown in two weeks, outscoring Poston Butte and Canyon del Oro 59-0.

No. 24 Sahuaro (1-1) at No. 7 Peoria (2-0)

Location: 11200 N. 83rd Ave, Peoria