Defense dominated as Bisbee pitched a 39-0 shutout of Tucson Catalina during this Arizona football game on Sept. 15.

Last season, Bisbee and Tucson Catalina squared off on Oct. 28, 2022 at Tucson Catalina High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Tucson Catalina faced off against Winterhaven San Pasqual Valley.

