Prefer us on Google Learn More

– Bijan Robinson's new contract with the Atlanta Falcons, an estimated $22.25 million a year for three years, moves the Salpointe Catholic grad into elite financial company with ex-Tucson athletes. Here's some perspective: Canyon del Oro second baseman Ian Kinsler was paid $110.5 million with a high of $16 million in his MLB career. Sabino shortstop J.J. Hardy was paid $81 million, with a high of $14 million, in his 14-year MLB career. Former Arizona QB Nick Foles was paid $87.5 million in his 12-year pro career. PGA Tour golfer Jim Furyk, a member of Arizona's 1992 NCAA men's golf championship team, has earned $76 million in golf. The highest paid to date is ex-Arizona basketball player Aaron Gordon, who has been paid $180.4 million in the NBA and has three years remaining on his contract of $31 million, $34 million and $37 million.

– Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita last week told reporters that he is engaged to get married. That's rare. The last Arizona QB to be married while at the UA was Jim Krohn, who started in 1978 and 1979 after leading Amphi High School to the 1975 state championship. Krohn married his high school sweetheart, Lori, before the 1979 season. They had their first child, Jamie, who would go on to be a standout UA swimmer, during Krohn's senior year at Arizona.