FC Tucson received PPP loan to help mitigate financial hit

The financial toll of the coronavirus has been heavy for sports teams nationwide, but FC Tucson may be faring better than most.

Club president Amanda Powers, hired in January, said the team had already planned to take a “pretty significant” hit this year to accommodate its bold aspirations over the next few years.

“We knew this year we needed to repair brand and get relevant in community,” Power said. Team leadership decided they could stomach losses in 2020 to carve out a good path forward for the next few seasons, which Powers teased could potentially involve a change in ownership.

Still, with much of the team’s revenue halted in March with the suspension of the season, Powers and the front-office staff had to make some changes while USL League One decided how to proceed with the season.

FC Tucson benefited from a small business rescue loan through the federal government’s Payroll Protection Program. The $124,000 loan was based on the club’s five employees last year.

“It’s not much when you consider that we scaled the organization up to 15 (employees),” Powers said. “And we have 25 players on payroll, and pay for their apartments and food.”