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Despite a creative scheme that had him take a “snap” from Rob Gronkowski, then jump over the former NFL star to slam in the football, UA guard Addison Arnold didn’t actually win last year’s Red-Blue Showcase dunk contest.

That "victory" went almost by default to Gronkowski, who posed as “Rocky Gronkstone” at the event, after both Arnold and forward Dwayne Aristode struggled to make a dunk in the final round.

Still, Arnold said last week he may not try again.

“I think I’m a one-and-done kind of guy,” Arnold said. “I don’t know if I could top what I did last year.”

Even though big men typically don’t participate in or do well in dunk contests, since they doin’t have to elevate much, backup center Evan Otten could be an interesting candidate: A shot-blocking whiz at Idaho State, Otten arrived in college with a 43-inch vertical leap.

“I’m not opposed to it,” Otten said of being in the dunk contest last week. “It’ll probably get the crowd going, so who knows? I know the competition’s gonna be tough. We’ve got some freaks.”

Arizona did not disclose who is participating in the Red-Blue dunk contest as of Thursday, and UA coach Tommy Lloyd said the list "hadn't come across my desk." When asked if he had seen anything of interest from Otten or his other bigs, Lloyd said he didn't know.

"By the time they're doing that, I'm probably walking up to my office," Lloyd said, grinning. "I don't stay for the post-practice dunk contest."