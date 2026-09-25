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Ever since then-UA coach Sean Miller turned what was the Red-Blue Game into a full-on preseason spectacle for fans and recruits alike over a decade ago, the Arizona Red-Blue Showcase has been about more than just an intrasquad scrimmage.

So while discussing his players during a media conference earlier this week, UA coach Tommy Lloyd also noted that “I may or may not have been putting some work in” on a DJ set that could add to Arizona’s third annual “PostMove” afterparty.

Owner of the stage name “Tomm-E,” Lloyd spoke of Diplo, Sidepiece, DJ Pauly D and his friend, Mix Master Mike, in a concert that will again be arranged by the Dusk Music Festival. Tickets are $55 and up, the most expensive yet for a PostMove event, but in line with typical prices for Diplo concerts.

“I just think it's really cool that we could not only do the Red Blue game, but now you're building a kind of a concert after it,” Lloyd said. “Let's see where we're at in a few more years on this event. Maybe someday that football stadium's filled up on an event like this. Let's dream big, but in order to dream that big, we’ve got to be consistent and do small things to to lead to that.”

Lloyd's expected participation on the stage is such that UA said he won’t even be available to comment on after the actual Red-Blue scrimmage because he’ll be heading over to Bear Down Field. The PostMove event is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m., probably about 15 minutes after the Red-Blue Showcase ends at the nearly adjacent McKale Center.

The full schedule for Saturday:

Red-Blue Showcase (at McKale Center)