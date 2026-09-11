The traveling party, which included all but one unidentified player, saw debris on some streets and businesses that hadn’t reopened after the attacks. They were told in the strictest terms not to take any photographs on their flip phones — whether it was inside the Ground Zero control center or at the firehouse. The team’s television crew wasn’t invited to the visit.

“This was a life and more death-type situation, and a national, if not worldwide, tragedy,” Swanson said. “The whole point was to let these people know that the Arizona Diamondbacks, the Randy Johnsons, the Curt Schillings, the Luis Gonzalezes care.”

Johnson, Schilling and Gonzalez, along with other selected players, spoke to workers in need of a spiritual lift. Swanson recalled one worker pulling out his phone to call his wife and children so Johnson could speak to them.

The most uplifting message, according to several participants, was delivered by Schilling, who six weeks earlier wrote an open letter to America that was published by ESPN (and inserted in the Diamondbacks’ postseason media guide) and emphasized the resiliency of America, and specifically New York, in the wake of the 9/11 attacks, and his appreciation for the first responders, NYPD and NY Fire Department workers, for their unselfish efforts.

Swanson, mindful of Schilling’s open letter, asked Schilling at the team hotel if he would be willing to speak to the Ground Zero workers.

Schilling obliged and expressed his appreciation and support for the workers in a passionate tone that left many in tears.

“That was one of the better talks,” Grace recalled. “It was very patriotic. It was very American in so many words.”