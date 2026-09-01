“It was a moment of frustration,” he said. “I’m the type of person that when something is going on in my life, I don’t like to talk to anyone about it, don’t want anyone to know when life weighs heavy on me. That’s it.”

He was asked if his frustration was related to manager Torey Lovullo.

“Torey, nothing,” he said. “I get along really well with Torey. In that instance, I failed him by not talking with him. Not coming to the stadium was a difficult decision for me and for my family. That day, I woke up, my body was in pain, my knees. All of that affected me. I made the decision myself, no one with the team.”

Lovullo said last week he felt “betrayed” by Marte’s actions, including his lack of communication.

Marte’s most controversial moment of the session came in the form of a non-answer. He was asked if he had anything he wanted to say to Diamondbacks fans. He simply shook his head.

Lovullo, who spoke to reporters about a half hour later, tried to defend Marte’s handling of the question — “I know that he loves the fans,” he said — and then acknowledged being “a little bit” concerned about how fans might treat him during the game.

“He’s an emotional kid,” Lovullo said. “I know what he responds to, and there are times that I do (treat him harshly) and it doesn't end well sometimes. He does not respond to that. I just want everybody to be patient with him, care for him, and support him because he feels the energy from people.

“He walks into this room and feels what's happening immediately. I don't have that gift.”