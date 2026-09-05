In less than two weeks, the Diamondbacks are hosting the New York Yankees for a three-game series. The game on Sept. 19 will have a reunion ceremony to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Diamondbacks beating the Yankees in seven games of the 2001 World Series. It’s the same night as Arizona’s nonconference game against Northern Illinois in Tucson.

Learning about Junior Spivey’s baseball legacy in Arizona “has been awesome" for Tre Spivey.

“Even being in Tucson, I’ll hear a lot about my dad,” he added. “A lot of fans will come up to me and be like, ‘I loved watching your dad play.’ To me, I’ve always seen him as my dad, my coach, my mentor. To see him in the light as a player and to see the impact he’s had on the Arizona community, it’s been extremely awesome.

“I remember going back to the alumni games and going to different games as a kid with him and getting to see the ins and outs of Chase Field. I couldn’t even give the right words to explain how much of a blessing it is, but it truly is. I’m so thankful and grateful to have a man like that as my father.”

Spivey is hoping to leave his own mark as an athlete at Arizona. He’s got a chance this season, especially now that “he’s so much more comfortable in the scheme,” said second-year offensive coordinator Seth Doege.

Added Doege: “He’s got a cool personality. For a big receiver, you think of a bully-ball receiver, kind of tough guy. He’s got all those traits. He was raised by Junior and Junior was tough on him, so he’s got this discipline to him. At the same time, he’ll come out with Spider-Man cleats and there’s this persona that he has and it’s fun.