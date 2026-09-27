Bridges, 28, is averaging just 2.8 assists in seven NBA seasons. Green, 24, is at 3.3 in five NBA seasons.

Both can score. Green has two NBA seasons in which he averaged at least 21 points a game, while Bridges has averaged at least 20 points in three seasons.

Can Ott maximize the offensive talents of perhaps his two most athletic players, who attack the rim in the half-court and transition but are streaky 3-point shooters?

Bridges is new to the team, after being acquired in the offseason. Green's first season in Phoenix in 2025-26 never showed his true potential, as he missed much of it while hampered by a hamstring injury.

Booker will get his looks. He’s the franchise’s all-time leading scorer at 18,120 points and counting. Brooks has earned the green light after averaging a career-high 20.2 points in his first year in Phoenix and 26 in the playoffs.

Booker, Green, Brooks and Bridges are expected to start, giving the Suns four perimeter players who can go for 20-plus on any given night. If Green or Bridges — or both — can create offense for teammates, the Suns will be even tougher to defend.

How will Suns deal with loss of key 3-point shooters?

Phoenix dealt Grayson Allen, Royce O’Neale and an unprotected 2033 first-round pick this summer to the Hornets for Bridges, a 2029 first-round pick and a 2027 second-round pick. The Suns are now younger and more athletic with Bridges, but they lost two of the league’s better 3-point shooters.