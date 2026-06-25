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Midway through the second quarter of the Indiana Fever’s 111-109 loss to the Phoenix Mercury on Wednesday night, WNBA superstar Caitlin Clark went to the floor and lost control of the ball while being defended by Lexi Held of the Mercury. Amid the scramble for the ball, Alyssa Thomas landed on Clark, pushed her fist into Clark’s throat, then stepped over her.

Despite the egregiousness of the incident, no foul was called. After the game, Fever coach Stephanie White called the play a "cheap shot." Clark left the game with 5:15 to play in the third quarter because of a back issue that was aggravated when she came down on a defender's foot after shooting a 3-pointer.

The WNBA, a day later, is now acting.

Thomas has been suspended for one game by the WNBA, the first time in her career that the six-time All-Star has been banned. She will miss the Mercury's game on Saturday at the Toronto Tempo, a nationally televised contest on CBS.

"Absolutely disrespectful. We spent all offseason looking at officiating, and I still say the one thing that we keep asking for is consistency. (Clark) is not called the same way as everybody else is called. The fist in the throat is crazy. It's crazy. It's dangerous," White said. "When you have these things continue to happen time and time and time again, eventually it gets frustrating."

In a statement, the WNBA said that Thomas "recklessly" made contact with Clark and "committed a non-basketball act." The incident with Clark was upgraded to a Flagrant 2-level foul.