Prefer us on Google Learn More

The Phoenix Mercury have dealt with a firestorm since forward Alyssa Thomas was suspended after a flagrant foul on Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark.

Thomas retroactively received a Flagrant-2 foul and a one-game suspension for a fist to Clark's throat on June 24.

A foul was not called for the incident, which then prompted Fever coach Stephanie White to call out the WNBA’s officiating for missing the “cheap shots” on her star player.

The WNBA suspended Thomas for one game on June 25 and fined her $1,000.

Before his team's 89-80 win on Saturday against the Tempo, Mercury coach Nate Tibbetts read a written statement regarding Thomas’ suspension during his pregame press conference.

“The Mercury organization would like to let AT know that she’s 100% supported by us,” Tibbetts said. “The people in this league know who AT is. She’s a competitor. She’s a winner. She’s tough, but the one thing she is not is cheap.

“I respect Steph White. I got to know her through USA Basketball. I respect her as a coach and a person, and I understand her sticking up for Caitlin in this situation. But to say that we had two cheap shots in that game to me is ridiculous.”

Tibbetts added that White coached Thomas on the Connecticut Sun from 2023-24, and she knows “what AT stands for and what she’s about.”

He was also disappointed in how the league’s office handled the suspension and found it different from his previous NBA experience, where both sides were called.