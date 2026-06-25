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After the Phoenix Mercury and Indiana Fever engaged in a heated altercation that resulted in six technical fouls and one ejection on June 22, the second of a two-game set wasn't as spirited as the Mercury gutted out a 111-109 win on Wednesday, June 24.

Kahleah Copper led the Mercury (6-13) with 28 points on 6-of-10 shooting and contributed 15 points from the free throw line. Alyssa Thomas added 24 points with eight assists. With Natasha Mack out with a foot injury, DeWanna Bonner stepped up on the glass with eight rebounds.

"I couldn't be more proud of the group," coach Nate Tibbetts told reporters. "We've faced a lot of stuff here early in the season. A lot of change, a lot of injuries with Mack being out tonight. It's been quite a journey, but we came out and played our butts off tonight and really for the whole game.

"We've lost quite a few of those games here to start the year, for us to have that belief and make plays down the stretch in such a tough environment is such a testament to our will."

Unlike in the previous meeting, where the Mercury allowed only six points in the first quarter, Caitlin Clark got hot quickly and scored 13 of the Fever’s 35 first-quarter points.

But the Mercury countered with a 12-2 run in the second quarter led by Bonner, who finished the quarter with 11 points on 4-of-6 shooting and was 2 of 3 from 3-point range.

The Fever’s offense shifted when Clark left the game with 5:15 remaining in the third quarter after tweaking her back. She finished with 19 points and was 3 of 4 from 3-point range in 20 minutes.