Phoenix Mercury associate head coach Kristi Toliver once again got her shot at head coach, and the Mercury won, 90-67, against the Seattle Storm on July 2 at the Mortgage Matchup Center.
Toliver filled in for head coach Nate Tibbetts, who felt ill at shootaround and handed off the duties.
Toliver served as head coach in Game 4 of the 2025 WNBA Finals when Tibbetts was suspended.
Toliver said Tibbetts was feeling "sick as a dog" at shootaround in the morning and told her to handle the team. Tibbetts didn't feel any better after the morning session.
"I said, 'Coach, I got it.' We're a next man up mentality team anyway," Toliver said. "He couldn't be here tonight, but I know he'll be on the couch, watching with his wife, daughters and his doggies, cheering us on. So wishing him the best and hope he gets well very soon."
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In the Mercury’s third win against the Storm this season, Kahleah Copper lit up the floor in the first half with 23 points on 9-of-12 shooting. Copper finished with 30 points and seven rebounds.
Alyssa Thomas posted a near-triple-double in her return from suspension, recording 13 rebounds with nine assists and nine points.
"Having AT on the floor is important," Copper said. "What she does for us is a lot. I don't think anyone else can do what she does. To have her back out there is everything."
Thomas' six offensive rebounds helped the Mercury secure a season-high 13 offensive boards. Toliver said they’ve emphasized attacking the offensive glass in practice leading up to this game.
“We knew it was going to take time,” Toliver said. “It’s something we’ve been telling everybody, that chemistry doesn’t happen overnight. We’re starting to see that now. I’m super proud of the players tonight.”
The Mercury (8-13) carried over their momentum from their wins in their previous two games, even with a tweaked lineup.
Forward Valeriane Ayayi moved from sixth player to starting forward for injured Noemie Brochant and thrived in her role. She finished 3 of 7 from 3-point range and scored 18 points, including a 30-footer from the logo in the third quarter.
The Mercury used runs in the first quarter to get established early, but were also efficient in getting to the line. Ayayi and Copper excelled at drawing contact, earning seven free throws each in the first half, while Phoenix went 11 of 17.
The Mercury turned the ball over only three times in the first half and shot 48.8% (20 of 41) from the floor.
After the Mercury tallied 30 points in the paint in the first half, the Storm clogged up the lane.
No problem.
Lexi Held, who went 5 of 6 from 3-point range and added 17 points, took advantage of the spacing and helped the Mercury go 7-of-16 (43.8%) from the 3-point range.
Held credits her current environment in helping her flourish since taking over Monique Akoa Makani's spot as the starting point guard. Akoa Makani returned against Seattle after missing four games with a hamstring injury, but played only 14 minutes.
"I have great teammates and a great coaching staff that believe in me and it's kind of my nature to do whatever I can to impact the game positively," Held said. "If that's a scoring role or a defensive role, whatever it is in that game I need to do, I just do it to the best of my ability."
The Mercury have won four of their past five games and continue their three-game homestand with the Chicago Sky on Tuesday, July 7, before hosting the Indiana Fever on Thursday, July 9.