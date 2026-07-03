The Mercury (8-13) carried over their momentum from their wins in their previous two games, even with a tweaked lineup.

Forward Valeriane Ayayi moved from sixth player to starting forward for injured Noemie Brochant and thrived in her role. She finished 3 of 7 from 3-point range and scored 18 points, including a 30-footer from the logo in the third quarter.

The Mercury used runs in the first quarter to get established early, but were also efficient in getting to the line. Ayayi and Copper excelled at drawing contact, earning seven free throws each in the first half, while Phoenix went 11 of 17.

The Mercury turned the ball over only three times in the first half and shot 48.8% (20 of 41) from the floor.

After the Mercury tallied 30 points in the paint in the first half, the Storm clogged up the lane.

No problem.

Lexi Held, who went 5 of 6 from 3-point range and added 17 points, took advantage of the spacing and helped the Mercury go 7-of-16 (43.8%) from the 3-point range.

Held credits her current environment in helping her flourish since taking over Monique Akoa Makani's spot as the starting point guard. Akoa Makani returned against Seattle after missing four games with a hamstring injury, but played only 14 minutes.

"I have great teammates and a great coaching staff that believe in me and it's kind of my nature to do whatever I can to impact the game positively," Held said. "If that's a scoring role or a defensive role, whatever it is in that game I need to do, I just do it to the best of my ability."