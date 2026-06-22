Since then, the couple has dated and are now engaged.

“With us being together, it brought me out more,” Graham said. “Meet more people, made new friends and other connections.”

Tampa Bay Sports Club Sport has expanded into six cities in Florida and employs 15 full-timers and 80 part-timers. They have about 80,000 players a year across their leagues, Giebner said. He associates the growth to Gen Zs and millennials moving away from a drinking culture.

“Those generations aren’t drinking as much as Gen X, and my generation,” Giebner said. “More of those generations are looking for something active to do, and I think our industry and our product is right up that alley.”

Fray United is headquartered in Washington D.C. and has leagues based out of Jacksonville, Florida, and Phoenix. Neste is the only full-time employee in Arizona and operates as the city commissioner. Sports options are available across the Valley spanning from Avondale, Glendale, Scottsdale and Gilbert.

“We always have new players joining us, which is so great,” Neste said. “You meet people that you wouldn't meet in other areas, like going out to a bar.”

Phoenix Fray offers two divisions on Sunday nights: a social and an athletic. Athletic includes a higher level of play for a bit more competition.

“We want to be in the Athletic league,” Sanchez said. “Our team is pretty good but we just can’t seem to win when it comes to the playoffs.

“Everybody’s always asking when are you guys going to athletic and I’m like 'no, we need to win social before we deserve to move up.’”