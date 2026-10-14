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ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays hadn't lost consecutive games in almost three weeks entering Game 2 of the American League Championship Series on Tuesday.

They still haven't.

A key trade deadline acquisition had a massive part in it, as starter Freddy Peralta allowed just four hits and two walks with six strikeouts in six innings of a 3-1 victory over the visiting Cleveland Guardians. Acquired in an August deal with the New York Mets in exchange for three minor leaguers, Peralta threw 68 of 99 pitches for strikes.

Middling with the Mets, Peralta, 30, continues to flourish in Tampa Bay.

The right-hander posted a 5-2 record with a 3.25 ERA in 10 regular-season starts with the Rays, including a September run when he went 4-0 with a 0.96 ERA and was named the AL Pitcher of the Month. Peralta followed that with a 4⅔-inning, one-run effort in a Game 2 win over the New York Yankees in the American League Division Series. On Tuesday, he hit a season-high with a 99.4 mph fastball.

"I define myself as a competitor, and I like these kinds of games," said Peralta, a two-time All-Star in his first eight MLB seasons with the Milwaukee Brewers. "I've always said in the past that I enjoy this.

"As a Dominican pitcher, I grew up watching the games in New York, and that's the game that you see," he continued, "and I get used to that because I grew up watching it, and I feel that I have that in me, in myself, and that's the way that I feel when I'm on the mound in these kind of games."

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