This is the first ‌World Cup ⁠since its inception in 1930 in which a host nation is set to receive a country it is at war with.

But the U.S. tensions are just one of several factors that have turned the World Cup into a political battleground for the Iranian team.

Widespread protests that erupted late last year, calling for an end to clerical rule, culminated in a sweeping crackdown that killed more than 2,000 people in the deadliest unrest since Iran’s 1979 Islamic Revolution. The U.S. and Israel then attacked Iran on Feb. 28, sparking a months-long war that continues.

Iran’s soccer team was under pressure from all sides, said Abbas Milani, director of Iranian studies at Stanford University.

“It has become a lose-lose for the players,” Milani said. “There are pressures on players not to play with the team, pressure to show comity with the people, and the athletes are just there to play soccer,” he said.

During the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, Iran’s team was both cheered and jeered after refusing to sing the national anthem, which was viewed as an act of solidarity with anti-government protesters back home. Since then, the pressures on the team had only increased, Milani said.

Visa drama

After weeks of uncertainty, the U.S. awarded visas to all the players on Friday, just 10 days before their first match.

But several members of the Iranian squad were not given visas, including “key managerial and administrative members,” according to Iran’s football federation, which accused the U.S. of breaching its host obligations and violating FIFA regulations.