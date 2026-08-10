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The Phoenix Mercury couldn't stop the Washington Mystics from earning their seventh-consecutive win, falling 95-75 on Sunday.

Kahleah Copper led the Mercury with 15 points, followed by Noemie Brochant's 13. Alyssa Thomas posted a double-double of 10 points, 10 rebounds and six assists.

Lexi Held started the second half for the Mercury in place of Kelsey Plum due to left calf tightness. Mercury coach Nate Tibbetts said he took Plum out of the second half "to be safe."

"We'll just see how the next couple of days look," Tibbetts added.

Plum, who was acquired at the trade deadline, had five points on 2-for-7 shooting in 14 minutes.

Shakira Austin had 19 points and 11 rebounds, followed by Sonia Citron's 19 points and 5-of-6 shooting from 3-point range.

Phoenix led 21-20 at the end of the first quarter but shot 12-of-34 (35.3%) from the field in the second and third. The Mystics took advantage and stretched their lead to 22 points going into the fourth.