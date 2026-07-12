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The Phoenix Mercury will face one of the WNBA's toughest teams before hosting one of the league's worst teams this week.

Phoenix will finish a two-game road swing with the Minnesota Lynx on Monday, then will head home to host the Connecticut Sun for the first time on Friday.

Minnesota has won both contests in Phoenix, most recently a 111-77 rout on June 1. Lynx point guard Olivia Miles and forward Natasha Howard were both named starters for the 2026 WNBA All-Star Game.

Miles, a rookie out of TCU, is the only first-year starter in this year’s All-Star Game and the first Lynx player to be voted in as a rookie starter since Maya Moore in 2011.

The Sun had a rough showing in June, losing seven straight before winning the last two games of the month.

The Sun is led by former Mercury fan favorite Brittney Griner, who dropped 29 points against the Lynx on July 6. Griner spent 11 seasons with the Mercury after being drafted first overall in 2013. She set the WNBA's all-time career blocks mark on June 22, delivering her 878th block to reach No. 1.

The Mercury will host the second of the back-to-back series against the Sun on Sunday, July 19.

Phoenix is coming off a blowout loss to the Las Vegas Aces on Saturday.

The Aces got revenge on the Mercury for Phoenix’s 33-point rout in the season opener. This time, Aces forward A’ja Wilson scored 21 points and collected 15 rebounds to lead first-place Las Vegas to a 106-58 win.