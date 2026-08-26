"The standard's been set, the culture's been built, and now you've just got to carry it on," Palmer said.

"This class that we have right now has done a phenomenal job. We're running more stuff than we were last year, just because it's these kids' second year in the program." He added the receivers, in particular, are playing with confidence because of their detailed route work — precise depths, footwork, releases that are "NFL routes" as opposed to "seven-on-seven stuff."

If you're an up-and-coming quarterback, there has to be an extra layer of pressure and expectation if your father played the position at an elite level. Philip Rivers understands that. His son, Gunner, is a four-star quarterback in the class of 2027 who plays for his dad at St. Michael Catholic High in Fairhope, Ala. The younger Rivers will be headed to North Carolina State, following in the sizable footsteps of his father.

Likewise, Philip Rivers followed his own dad, Steve, a legendary Alabama high school coach.

"I grew up wanting to be my dad's quarterback, and now I'm getting to coach my son and relive it all again 30 years later," said Philip Rivers, who also has a younger son, Pete, on the team. "Everything goes too dang fast. There's some long days throughout the years, but it all goes too fast. You wish you could slow it all down."

All of this gives Philip a better understanding of his own father.

"My dad's in the state Hall of Fame," he said, "but he never won a state championship. His championship trophies were in his desk drawer, the letters players had written him over the years. We want them to be better men for having been in our football program. That's the mission."