LaFleur lays groundwork for offensive system

In his introductory news conference three months ago, Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur stated a simple ambition: He wanted his offense to be among the best in the NFL before the snap. This, in LaFleur’s mind, is an understated but key difference between good and bad offenses.

“Everyone's got good plays, everyone has good scheme,” LaFleur said at the time. “But it's really leading up to that moment. How clean do we get out of that huddle? How do we operate? How fast do I get that call in there to allow these players to go do what they do best?”

Now, LaFleur is working to follow through on that goal. When veterans arrived last month for voluntary minicamp, the offense spent an entire week working on its pre-snap operation, before ever introducing a single play.

“You talk about the formations and the motions,” LaFleur said. “Our tempo, our urgency and all that — all the stuff that we're gonna do before the snap. … You can see the teams that are crisp and tight and the teams that aren't. It's not that hard to see. And we're working to be one of those.”

That would be a welcome change for the Cardinals, one year after they were near the top of the NFL in pre-snap penalties under Jonathan Gannon and Drew Petzing.

LaFleur mum on Brissett contract situation

Jacoby Brissett, the presumptive leader in the Cardinals’ quarterback competition, was not present at the first round of voluntary offseason workouts, as he seeks a pay raise.

Unsurprisingly, LaFleur did not offer many details on the status of those negotiations.