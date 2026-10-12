It was a jarring reminder of the realities facing the Cardinals. They have repeatedly failed to maximize the talents of their top draft picks, including those who were once fan favorites. They have failed to build anything resembling a competitive outlet.

And five games into another lost season, it’s difficult to find many reasons for optimism.

LaFleur leaves door open for changes

In each of their four consecutive losses, the Cardinals have now allowed at least 31 points. A year after they were the worst defense in the NFL post-Halloween, that unit continues to lack solutions.

So, following the latest blowout, LaFleur was asked whether he will consider making changes to the defensive coaching staff. He did not provide a direct answer.

“There's a lot to fix right now,” LaFleur said. “And I respect the question. I understand that, and I get it comes with the territory. Right now, my focus is me fixing everything. And talking to these players, talking to these coaches and figuring out how this never, ever happens again as long as I'm here.”

Later, LaFleur was asked directly about his confidence level in defensive coordinator Nick Rallis, who was inherited from the previous coaching staff. Again, there was no direct answer.

“I'm not worried about any confidence or anything like that,” LaFleur said. “I've got a lot to fix. So I'm gonna leave it at that.”

After trade, passing offense goes silent

On paper, this was a day for the Cardinals offense to reveal its ceiling.