The abnormality lasted right up until kickoff between the Arizona Cardinals and Detroit Lions. The teams were already on the field when, across the country, Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans announced that his team was trading for Marvin Harrison Jr., the Cardinals' embattled wide receiver. Word quickly spread through State Farm Stadium, detracting attention from the affair at hand for a few series.
That’s when the normal returned: Yet another uncompetitive afternoon, yet another insipid offensive performance, yet another defensive nightmare, yet another Cardinals loss.
This time, the final score was 45-21. The defeat dropped the Cardinals to 1-4 on the season and 16-40 since hiring Monti Ossenfort as general manager. On a day when Ossenfort traded away a former No. 4 overall pick, the latter record felt more meaningful.
Here are five key takeaways.
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Strange day brings a new low
From the beginning, an uncomfortable air filled State Farm Stadium. On the concourses pre-game, fans spent more time murmuring about Harrison’s potential trade destinations than the matchup ahead. The parking lots were unusually empty for a beautiful fall afternoon.
And as kickoff approached, a tidal wave of blue packed the stands. It’s normal, of course, for the Cardinals to cede home-field advantage to opponents from the Midwest and Northeast, at least when the home team is not a contender.
But this was even more jarring than usual. The home side of the stadium appeared to be near a 50/50 split. On the visiting side, it was difficult to spot any Cardinals fans at all. After one late touchdown, both stands filled with chants of “Ja-red Goff!”
It was a jarring reminder of the realities facing the Cardinals. They have repeatedly failed to maximize the talents of their top draft picks, including those who were once fan favorites. They have failed to build anything resembling a competitive outlet.
And five games into another lost season, it’s difficult to find many reasons for optimism.
LaFleur leaves door open for changes
In each of their four consecutive losses, the Cardinals have now allowed at least 31 points. A year after they were the worst defense in the NFL post-Halloween, that unit continues to lack solutions.
So, following the latest blowout, LaFleur was asked whether he will consider making changes to the defensive coaching staff. He did not provide a direct answer.
“There's a lot to fix right now,” LaFleur said. “And I respect the question. I understand that, and I get it comes with the territory. Right now, my focus is me fixing everything. And talking to these players, talking to these coaches and figuring out how this never, ever happens again as long as I'm here.”
Later, LaFleur was asked directly about his confidence level in defensive coordinator Nick Rallis, who was inherited from the previous coaching staff. Again, there was no direct answer.
“I'm not worried about any confidence or anything like that,” LaFleur said. “I've got a lot to fix. So I'm gonna leave it at that.”
After trade, passing offense goes silent
On paper, this was a day for the Cardinals offense to reveal its ceiling.
Through four games, the Lions ranked among the league’s bottom five teams in points per game, yards per play, EPA per play and passing defense. They were the definition of exploitable, with the issues most glaring in the secondary.
The Cardinals offense, meanwhile, hovered around league average. Despite a 1-3 record, they ranked 21st in scoring and 17th in EPA per play. The recipe was ripe for a big day.
But after an opening drive on which the Cardinals marched 73 yards for a touchdown, their offense went radio silent. Their next five drives all ended in three-and-outs.
LaFleur said that the Lions began relying on man coverage, with consistent double teams on both Michael Wilson and Trey McBride. The Cardinals’ remaining receivers struggled to seize the opportunity. Combined, Jalen Brooks and Reggie Virgil — the two most direct replacements for Harrison — caught just four of 12 targets.
Run game invisible
When the Cardinals drafted Jeremiyah Love with the No. 3 overall pick, it was supposed to make their rushing attack impervious to days like this.
Combined, the Cardinals running backs tallied just 37 yards on 16 carries. It served as a reminder that the position is reliant on its offensive line, no matter how talented a ball-carrier may be. And with two starting offensive linemen on injured reserve, that group struggled to generate any space for the running backs to attack
“Disappointed in our run game,” LaFleur said. “They're a good run defense ... but we're better than that in the run game. So we've gotta get it fixed.”
Of Love’s 12 carries, seven went for one yard or fewer. He finished with 22 yards on 12 carries.
Another defensive nightmare
Unlike the offense, the Cardinals' defense faced a challenging test. They were tasked with slowing an explosive Lions offense, all while returning to the field every three snaps.
That, however, does not fully excuse the scope of their ineptitude.
This was the 11th time in the past calendar year that they have allowed at least 30 points. No other team has had more than eight such games.
It was also the fifth time in the past calendar year that they have allowed at least 40 points. No other team has had more than two such games.
“None of it was good enough,” LaFleur said. “Starts with coaching and we've gotta get it right fast.”