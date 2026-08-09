Arizona State, the University of Arizona and Grand Canyon University all play at the ACHA Division I level, and the Arizona Kachinas, the state’s lone all-girls youth program, which Fry helped found, have their own arena in Mesa.

“A lot of work has been done to ensure opportunities exist,” Sagaert said. “I just hope that we continue to grow the game in Arizona despite there not being an NHL market.”

Sagaert, who grew up playing hockey in Arizona, reflected on how much the game has changed in the desert.

“My experience playing girls' hockey is very different than the opportunities available to the girls in Arizona right now,” Sagaert said. “There weren’t enough girls playing hockey in Arizona when I was growing up. We had a girls' team, a couple of different renditions of programs, but I was on the same team from when I was 11 to when I was in high school.”

ASU’s women’s hockey coach also grew up playing hockey in Arizona.

“There’s a lot more resources on the female side,” Ellis said. “Even thinking back to when I was in high school, there were limited resources, limited coaches. You kind of had to be in a good area to get the best of the best, and now you see a lot of states that have really great coaching, and it’s just continuing to get better as time goes on.”

While women’s hockey in Arizona has become slightly more accessible, there is still only one all-girls program in the state that provides an environment where girls can play high-level hockey with other girls instead of being isolated on a co-ed team.