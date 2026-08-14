“We’ve won five titles since I’ve been with the team and they’ve all come on the road in different cities,” Guy recalled. “We were either a lower seed and had to play the higher seed at their home site or at a neutral site. So I haven’t had an opportunity to win one in the state of Arizona. I would love to accomplish that before my time is up.”

Leaning on local representation

The drive from the Rattlers’ home, Desert Diamond Arena, to the Tucson Convention Center Arena is roughly two hours and 130 miles.

According to IFL data, 1,977 fans attended the Rattlers’ 2024 championship win in Las Vegas. In 2025, the first of the three-year block to hold the title game in Tucson, 3,251 fans attended the Vegas and Green Bay matchup.

The Rio Nuevo board of directors struck a deal with the IFL back in November 2024 to bring the league’s title game to Tucson from 2025 to 2027, spending roughly $1 million to secure the dates.

With Tucson hosting the game, Guy and his players hope the shorter trip will lead to larger crowds, potentially creating a home-away-from-home environment.

“I would really like to see Rattler Nation take advantage of this opportunity,” Guy said. “You only get so many opportunities to do something like this.”

“It’s a really special chance for our fans. I feel like we have the best fans in the IFL,” Rattlers rookie corner and 2026 IFL Defensive Player of the Year Yahsyn McKee Sr. said. “I’m pretty sure it’s going to feel like a home game out there. It would be a great feeling to bring it home for them in Tucson, and hopefully we can do that.”