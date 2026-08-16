The Rattlers (14-5) ended their championship season on a seven-game winning streak. Arizona’s last loss was a 35-28 defeat to the Sugar Skulls at Tucson Arena, the same venue the Rattlers won the IFL title. The Blizzard (15-4) have a combined 25-10 record in the last two seasons, with two championship losses in Tucson.

Extra points

– Green Bay offensive coordinator Matt Behrendt, who’s been with the Blizzard for six seasons, was the first-ever quarterback for the Tucson Sugar Skulls. Behrendt helped the Sugar Skulls reach the IFL playoffs in the inaugural season in 2019. Behrendt was recently named the IFL Assistant Coach of the Year for leading the top offense in the league.

Behrendt, on his return to Tucson at the IFL championship media day: “It’s amazing. I get flashbacks. Just walking around Tucson, I love the city and it’s a beautiful place. I tell people this all the time, one of the best years of my life was here in Tucson. There’s so many good memories and so many good flashbacks. There’s guys I played with here and we still keep in touch. That first season, we were very solid, man. We were a close team and we made the playoffs. It was a lot of fun.”

– Former Sugar Skulls head coach Billy Back, who had an 8-24 record in two seasons in Tucson, was named the head coach of the San Antonio Gunslingers on Sunday. Back was the offensive coordinator of the Tulsa Oilers in 2025.