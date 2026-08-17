Arizona started its fourth batch of practices for training camp on Monday. The Wildcats will have another practice on Tuesday, followed by a session at Casino Del Sol Stadium on Wednesday.
Here are notes and observations from Arizona’s latest practice at Dick Tomey Practice Fields and Davis Sports Center.
* Arizona fifth-year wide receiver Chris Hunter continues to have a strong training camp. After a strong finish to the 2024 season, Hunter was injured throughout the season in 2025. A healthy Hunter looks a potential breakout player in Arizona’s offense. On Monday, Hunter won one-on-one battles against cornerbacks Dwight Bootle and Jay’Vion Cole, two likely starters in Arizona’s defensive secondary. Hunter also took the top off the defense and scored on a deep ball from quarterback Noah Fifita. Second-year receiver Giovanni Richardson and Hunter have been arguably Arizona’s top two receivers in training camp.
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* Linebacker Max Harris, who was re-added to the roster as a “five-for-five” player, participated in a 7-on-7 period. Harris has been working with Arizona’s strength and conditioning staff since his return. Harris is running fluidly and his conditioning looks up to par. Harris had the third-most tackles for the Wildcats last season.
* In a one-on-one period Howard transfer cornerback Zuri Watson had a pass breakup covering second-year receiver Isaiah Mizell. Other one-on-one highlights include Colorado State transfer receiver Jordan Ross hauling in a pass by the nose of the football, and freshman R.J. Mosley catching a deep ball down the sideline; both passes were thrown by Fifita. The deep shot to Mosley was a textbook fade route and the high-arching pass landed perfectly in Mosley’s hands in stride.
* Hawaii native Javian Goo took first-team reps in place of Rhino Tapa’atoutai. Arizona’s first-team offensive line was Matthew Lado, Goo, Zach Henning, Alexander Doost and Tristan Bounds. BYU transfer Jake Griffin took first-team reps last week.
* Memphis transfer linebacker Everett Roussaw sacked reserve quarterback Luke Haugo in the first team period.
* Freshman defensive tackles Kaisi Lafitaga and Keytrin Harris combined for a sack.
* Haugo threw a deep touchdown pass to Portland native and walk-on wide receiver Landon Kelsey.
* Bootle had a pass breakup covering Mosley. Bootle is one of the leaders for the second cornerback position opposite of Cole.
* Northern Colorado safety Cam Chapa had a pass breakup in a team period.
* Arizona worked on screen passes and defending screens in a three-on-three drill. Whoever was in at quarterback threw a screen pass and three perimeter players had to block defensive backs.
* Freshman linebacker Myron Robinson, who suffered a severe leg injury in Arizona’s road win at Cincinnati in November, returned to action and briefly participated in an 11-on-11 team period. Robinson bull rushed right tackle Tristan Bounds for a play before he was taken out. Robinson is still limited, but his recovery looks ahead of schedule considering the timing of his injury — nine months ago.
* Arizona ended Monday’s practice with a two-minute team period. Spivey had three catches and Mizell capped the first-team session with a 29-yard touchdown reception from Fifita.
* Scouts from the San Francisco 49ers, Denver Broncos and Cincinnati Bengals were in attendance.
Contact Justin Spears, the Star's Arizona football beat reporter, at jspears@tucson.com. On X(Twitter): @JustinESports