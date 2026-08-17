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Arizona started its fourth batch of practices for training camp on Monday. The Wildcats will have another practice on Tuesday, followed by a session at Casino Del Sol Stadium on Wednesday.

Here are notes and observations from Arizona’s latest practice at Dick Tomey Practice Fields and Davis Sports Center.

* Arizona fifth-year wide receiver Chris Hunter continues to have a strong training camp. After a strong finish to the 2024 season, Hunter was injured throughout the season in 2025. A healthy Hunter looks a potential breakout player in Arizona’s offense. On Monday, Hunter won one-on-one battles against cornerbacks Dwight Bootle and Jay’Vion Cole, two likely starters in Arizona’s defensive secondary. Hunter also took the top off the defense and scored on a deep ball from quarterback Noah Fifita. Second-year receiver Giovanni Richardson and Hunter have been arguably Arizona’s top two receivers in training camp.

* Linebacker Max Harris, who was re-added to the roster as a “five-for-five” player, participated in a 7-on-7 period. Harris has been working with Arizona’s strength and conditioning staff since his return. Harris is running fluidly and his conditioning looks up to par. Harris had the third-most tackles for the Wildcats last season.

* In a one-on-one period Howard transfer cornerback Zuri Watson had a pass breakup covering second-year receiver Isaiah Mizell. Other one-on-one highlights include Colorado State transfer receiver Jordan Ross hauling in a pass by the nose of the football, and freshman R.J. Mosley catching a deep ball down the sideline; both passes were thrown by Fifita. The deep shot to Mosley was a textbook fade route and the high-arching pass landed perfectly in Mosley’s hands in stride.