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On the scoreboard and the stat sheet, the Tucson Sugar Skulls lost to the Arizona Rattlers, 41-25. But if you asked the Sugar Skulls, they beat themselves.

With the IFL playoffs approaching in two weeks, the Sugar Skulls got a taste of a road playoff atmosphere at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale. And part of the Rattlers' home field advantage was a page from the book in Tucson.

According to Sugar Skulls co-owner and president Edmund Marquez, Rattlers fans sitting near the Sugar Skulls bench and near the field received vuvuzelas, long plastic horns that became popular in the 2010 FIFA World Cup. Over 12,000 tickets were sold for the Sugar Skulls-Rattlers game.

When the Sugar Skulls beat the Rattlers in Tucson earlier in the season, several fans at the rowdy Tucson Arena had vuvuzelas. The horns on a larger scale in Glendale caused communication issues and snap infractions on offense for the Sugar Skulls.

"I mean this respectfully, I thought it was funny," Marquez said. "They pulled out every trick in their bag during the game. They pulled out vuvuzelas and we saw their staff delivering them just around our bench. They were on either side of our bench."

Tucson head coach Rayshaun Kizer "hated it, to be transparent."

"It was so annoying, and it was right in my ears the whole game," he added. "I had a headache after the game. But great for the Rattlers. It was a great advantage for them. We had a lot of delay-of-game (penalties) and false starts because we couldn't hear. It was so loud, and I had a hard time getting the play calls to (quarterback Ja'Rome Johnson) at times.