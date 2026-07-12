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A season-high crowd of 12,403, air horns and defense all keyed the Rattlers' 41-25 win over the Tucson Sugar Skulls on Saturday night at Desert Diamond Arena.

From the opening kickoff, air horns blasted whenever the Sugar Skulls had the ball. They obviously had trouble hearing signals and were called for 12 penalties, as the Rattlers (10-5) broke away from a tight game in the second half with 23 straight points.

The last time the teams met, in Tucson, the Rattlers lost 35-28, as air horns were used by Sugar Skulls' fans when Arizona had the ball.

"They're annoying," quarterback Max Meylor said of the horns. "But Tucson is known for that. Kind of a payback."

Yahsyn McKee Sr. sparked the Rattlers' second-half turnaround with an interception he returned 35 yards for a score. He added a second interception, giving him an Indoor Football League-leading 11 on the season.

The Sugar Skulls (6-8) still clinched the fourth and final playoff spot from the Western Conference, but lost quarterback Ja'Rome Johnson to an injury in the final quarter when he was sacked for a safety.

The Rattlers, who clinched no less than the No. 3 playoff spot in the conference, still hold out hope of hosting a first-round playoff game, but they would need the San Diego Strike Force to lose two of its final three games. The Rattlers finish the regular season on July 19 at the San Antonio Gunslingers.