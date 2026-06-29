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The Tucson Sugar Skulls were expected to enter the second bye week of the season with a five-game winning streak and a firm grasp of the fourth seed in the IFL playoffs.

Instead, the Sugar Skulls have a two-game advantage over the San Antonio Gunslingers for the final spot in the Western Conference standings, with three games remaining in the regular season, after falling to the Northern Arizona Wranglers, 51-49, in Prescott Valley.

The setback broke Tucson's four-game winning streak after it started the season 2-6. Tucson beat the Orlando Pirates, New Mexico Chupacabras, Vegas Knight Hawks and Arizona Rattlers during their four-game turnaround. Orlando, Vegas and Arizona — IFL playoff teams — have a combined 25-13 record.

The win for the downtrodden Wranglers (2-11) marked the second victory of the season for the Sugar Skulls' in-state counterpart.

Despite outgaining the Wranglers in total yards, 277-147, and converting 71% of third-down plays, turnovers and special teams blunders were costly. Tucson quarterback Ja'Rome Johnson, after throwing three interceptions against the Rattlers, threw four interceptions against Northern Arizona.

The Sugar Skulls also allowed two kickoff returns for touchdowns — and a total of five returns for 156 yards. Tucson also had nine penalties to Northern Arizona's four. Northern Arizona kicker Manuel Nestor Higuera accounted for nine points between two deuces, a field goal and two PATs.