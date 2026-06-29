The Tucson Sugar Skulls were expected to enter the second bye week of the season with a five-game winning streak and a firm grasp of the fourth seed in the IFL playoffs.
Instead, the Sugar Skulls have a two-game advantage over the San Antonio Gunslingers for the final spot in the Western Conference standings, with three games remaining in the regular season, after falling to the Northern Arizona Wranglers, 51-49, in Prescott Valley.
The setback broke Tucson's four-game winning streak after it started the season 2-6. Tucson beat the Orlando Pirates, New Mexico Chupacabras, Vegas Knight Hawks and Arizona Rattlers during their four-game turnaround. Orlando, Vegas and Arizona — IFL playoff teams — have a combined 25-13 record.
The win for the downtrodden Wranglers (2-11) marked the second victory of the season for the Sugar Skulls' in-state counterpart.
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Despite outgaining the Wranglers in total yards, 277-147, and converting 71% of third-down plays, turnovers and special teams blunders were costly. Tucson quarterback Ja'Rome Johnson, after throwing three interceptions against the Rattlers, threw four interceptions against Northern Arizona.
The Sugar Skulls also allowed two kickoff returns for touchdowns — and a total of five returns for 156 yards. Tucson also had nine penalties to Northern Arizona's four. Northern Arizona kicker Manuel Nestor Higuera accounted for nine points between two deuces, a field goal and two PATs.
After Tucson led 49-34 early in the fourth quarter, the Wranglers scored 17 unanswered points to win. On Tucson's final drive, Johnson — who completed 9 of 16 passes for 129 yards, three touchdowns and four interceptions — threw his final pick of the game with three seconds remaining.
Tucson (6-7) enters a bye week before facing the Rattlers (8-5) for the final time in the regular season on Saturday, July 11, at 6 p.m. at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale.
The Sugar Skulls return home to Tucson Arena for the final home game of the regular season on Sunday, July 19, at 4:30 p.m. Both of the Sugar Skulls' next two games will be streamed on Yahoo! Sports.
Extra points
— The San Diego Strike Force (10-2), Knight Hawks (9-3) and Rattlers (8-5) — the three teams above Tucson in the western conference standings — have officially clinched a spot in the IFL playoffs. San Antonio trails Tucson by two games and is set to face Orlando, Arizona and the Iowa Barnstormers to end the regular season.
— The Sugar Skulls' final home game against Northern Arizona on July 19 will be "SpongeBob SquarePants Night." Tucson is wearing SpongeBob SquarePants-themed uniforms. Some of the jerseys will be a part of a live auction after the game.
Contact Justin Spears, the Star's Arizona football beat reporter, at jspears@tucson.com. On X(Twitter): @JustinESports