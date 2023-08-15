TEL AVIV, Israel — Under contract for a second year playing for the G League’s Motor City Cruise in 2023-24, forward Ryan Turell always has another pro option to lean back on.

Turell, who led all scorers with 30 points while playing for Israel Select during UA’s 124-77 win over Israel on Monday, became the first Orthodox Jew to be drafted by the G League following his Division III Player of the Year season in 2021-22.

He spent last season playing for Detroit’s G League affiliate and said he’s under contract for a second season in 2023-24. From there, who knows? Turell is from Los Angeles and has no ties to Israel but very well could land there at some point.

“Regardless of what happens NBA-wise, it's always been a dream of mine to play in Israel and play for Israel,” Turell said. “That’s definitely something down the line.”

Wherever he winds up, UA coach Tommy Lloyd might be willing to send a recommendation. Lloyd spoke highly of Turell after the game and chatted with him outside the UA’s locker room for several minutes.

“This is the first I've heard of Ryan and first I've really seen him play,” Lloyd said. “I’m glad he played well against us. I'm excited to see what he can do in the future.”

Sabbath day

After five jam-packed days of touring Isreal and playing basketball, the Wildcats took a relative breather on Tuesday.

While they did hold two team meetings, the Wildcats took an hour-long tour of Tel Aviv’s Old Jaffa neighborhood, then had five hours free to relax or enjoy the beaches across the street from their hotel. The Wildcats then went out to dinner, while traveling partner Kansas State beat Israel Select 94-87.

On Wednesday, both Arizona and Kansas State players are scheduled to board a charter flight from Tel Aviv to Abu Dhabi, and the Wildcats have scheduled practice after their arrival. Arizona is expected to face a collection of United Arab Emirates players on Thursday.

No flopping allowed

The Wildcats are playing their three exhibition games under international rules, which means four quarters instead of two halves and slightly different rules or interpretations of rules.

But, to freshman Paulius Murauskas, who spent last season playing in Lithuania, it’s the NCAA rules that take some adjusting to.